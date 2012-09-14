BRIEF-Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland, Sept 14 (Reuters) - P resident Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week.
Obama met with grieving family members at the base outside Washington, where a U.S. government plane had brought their loved ones' remains back to U.S. soil. He was due to deliver an address inside an airplane hangar.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died after gunmen attacked the lightly fortified U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night.
The attack, which U.S. officials believe could have been planned in advance, emerged from a protest blaming America for a U.S.-made film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. The film has sparked protests, some of them violent, at U.S. embassies across the Muslim world.
Following the "transfer of remains" ceremony, the bodies were to be flown to a military mortuary at an air base in Dover, Delaware.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * Anglo American: Anglo American is struggling to win approval from regulators for its plan to redesig
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.