DUBAI, Sept 13 Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday a film Muslims consider blasphemous to Islam and denounced the violent anti-American protests in some Middle East countries.

"Saudi Arabia has expressed... its condolences to the United States of America for the victims of violent actions in Libya that targeted the American consulate in Benghazi," state news agency SPA reported citing a senior official.

The kingdom also denounced what it called an "irresponsible" group which produced the film deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammad and condemned "the violent reactions that occurred in a number of countries against American interests."