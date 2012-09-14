BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudanese protesters who clambered over the wall of the U.S. embassy in Khartoum were ejected before they got far into the compound, a U.S. embassy spokesman said.
"They were all expelled. They didn't get far," the spokesman said when asked about the protesters and how far into the grounds they had reached. He said no embassy staff were injured in the incident.
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon