KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudanese police fired teargas on Friday to stop demonstrators approaching the U.S. embassy outside Khartoum in a protest against a film that demeaned the Prophet Mohammad, a Reuters witness said.

More than 5,000 protesters arrived in busses and cars to gather on the main street near the heavily-fortified embassy compound. They started setting several fires on a square near the embassy, which is set away from the main street.