BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudanese clambered over the walls of the U.S. embassy compound in Khartoum on Friday in a protest at a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad, and embassy guards fired warning shots, a Reuters witness said.
Protesters hosted an Islamic flag at the U.S. embassy compound after breaching an outer security wall, the witness said.
One person was left lying in a pool of blood after being struck by a police car and police withdrew from the area shortly after the incident, the witness added.
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon