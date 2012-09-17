Sept 17 A Tunisian Salafist leader on Monday
escaped from a mosque that had been surrounded by security
forces seeking to arrest him over clashes at the U.S. embassy
last week, a Reuters witness said.
Saif-Allah Benahssine, leader of the Tunisian branch of the
hardline Islamist Ansar al-Sharia, slipped away after hundreds
of his followers stormed out of al-Fatah mosque in Tunis, some
of them wielding sticks and creating panic among pedestrians.
A few minutes earlier, around 1,000 riot and anti-terrorist
police forces had retreated by some 200 metres (660 feet) from
the mosque for unexplained reasons, witnesses said. Interior
Ministry officials could not be reached for comment.