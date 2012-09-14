BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings' unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing
TUNIS, Sept 14 At least five protesters were wounded when Tunisian police opened fire on Friday to quell an assault on the U.S. embassy compound in the capital Tunis, a Reuters reporter said.
It was not immediately clear if police fired live rounds or rubber bullets. A large fire erupted inside the compound which has been invaded by hundreds of people incensed by a U.S.-made film that demeans the Prophet Mohammad. They smashed windows and set fire to trees.
* EQUITABLE GROUP REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS, INCREASES DIVIDEND
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Investors poured $11.5 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 15, Lipper data showed on Thursday, buying equities for a third straight week.