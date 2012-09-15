WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Family members and
non-essential U.S. staff have been ordered to leave the U.S.
embassies in Tunis and Khartoum because of security concerns
following a wave of anti-American protests, the U.S. State
Department said on Saturday.
"Given the security situation in Tunis and Khartoum, the
State Department has ordered the departure of all family members
and non-emergency personnel from both posts, and issued parallel
travel warnings to American citizens," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.