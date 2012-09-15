WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. State Department
urged American citizens on Saturday to leave the Tunisian
capital, Tunis, via commercial flights and warned its citizens
of the risks of traveling to Sudan, following anti-American
protests there.
"The Department of State ordered the departure of all
non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Tunisia, following
the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Tunis," the department said in
a statement. "The airport in Tunis is open and U.S. citizens are
encouraged to depart by commercial air."
The State Department also urged U.S. citizens to avoid
travel to Darfur, the Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan regions of
Sudan.