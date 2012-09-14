BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. President Barack Obama's administration said on Friday there was no "actionable intelligence" in advance about the attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya.
White House spokesman Jay Carney also said at a daily news briefing that Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's criticism of the administration response to the attacks on diplomatic compounds in the Middle East was factually wrong and an attempt to score political points.
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon