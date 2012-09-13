Sept 13 Yemen's embassy in Washington said on
Thursday no casualties were reported when protesters stormed the
U.S. embassy compound in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday.
An embassy statement e-mailed to Reuters said Yemen's
government condemned the attack by protesters angry at a film
seen as insulting to Islam, adding security forces had restored
order at the complex.
"Fortunately no casualties were reported from this chaotic
incident. The government of Yemen will honour international
obligations to ensure the safety of diplomats and will step up
security presence around all foreign missions," the statement
read.