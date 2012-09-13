Sept 13 Yemen's embassy in Washington said on Thursday no casualties were reported when protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday.

An embassy statement e-mailed to Reuters said Yemen's government condemned the attack by protesters angry at a film seen as insulting to Islam, adding security forces had restored order at the complex.

"Fortunately no casualties were reported from this chaotic incident. The government of Yemen will honour international obligations to ensure the safety of diplomats and will step up security presence around all foreign missions," the statement read.