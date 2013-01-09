LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Vampires, a man in drag and a deadbeat dad scored the most Razzie nominations for the worst films and cinematic performances of 2012, the annual Hollywood lowlight awards said on Wednesday, the day before the Oscar nominations are announced.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2," the final installment of the teenage vampire series, grabbed 11 Razzie nods, while the Adam Sandler comedy, "That's My Boy," about a father reuniting with his long-abandoned son, netted eight nominations.

Director-actor-writer Tyler Perry garnered multiple nominations, including worst actress, for his recurring role in drag as Madea in "Madea's Witness Protection," worst actor for "Good Deeds" and "Alex Cross," and worst director for "Madea" and "Good Deeds."

The Razzies, which hand out golden raspberry statuettes, were created in 1980 as an antidote to what organizers s ee as the backslapping lovefest of the Hollywood awards season that ends with the Oscars each year in late February.

This year's awards show will return to its traditional spot on the eve of the Oscars, Feb. 23, after last year's awards were held on April Fools' Day.

The winners will be determined by 650 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, and about 48,000 ballots on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandler will be unable to replicate last year's success, when comedy "Jack and Jill," in which he played both the male and female leads, swept all 10 categories.

This year's worst picture nominees include "That's My Boy," "Twilight," science-fiction film "Battleship," family film "The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure" and "A Thousand Words," the Eddie Murphy comedy-drama in which the story renders the funnyman practically mute.

A notable snub was sci-fi adventure flop "John Carter," which Walt Disney Co. said cost the studio some $200 million.

Nicolas Cage landed worst actor nominations for two films, "Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance" and "Seeking Justice," along with Murphy in "A Thousand Words," Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen in "Twilight," Sandler and Perry.

Oscar-winning actress Barbra Streisand picked up a nomination for worst actress in the comedy "Guilt Trip," while it-girl Kristin Stewart was frowned on for her starring roles in "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Twilight."

Katherine Heigl ("One for the Money"), Milla Jovovich ("Resident Evil: Retribution") and Perry rounded out the worst-actress category. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Peter Cooney)