By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 The dark and murky world of
online gambling comes alive in new film "Runner Runner," a
thriller exploring the depths of greed starring Justin
Timberlake and Ben Affleck.
Writers David Levien and Brian Koppelman, who penned the
1998 gambling drama "Rounders," return to the poker world with
"Runner Runner," out in U.S. theaters on Friday. While gambling
is a core theme, the writers said they were inspired by the
behaviors and motivations of shady operators from many other
industries as well.
"We never set out to intentionally hit a topic. We loved
the idea of a maverick businessman who is immune to extradition.
It was informed by gaming as well as other business figures,"
said Levien of the 20th Century Fox film.
"Runner Runner," which owes its name to poker slang, follows
Timberlake as a graduate student who goes to Costa Rica to
confront an online gambling tycoon played by Affleck, who
swindles him.
While gambling is actually rarely seen in the thriller,
which features luxurious locations, lavish parties and plenty of
fight scenes, the portrayal of gambling's underside was enough
to spook casino industry groups like the American Gaming
Association (AGA) as they push for a legitimate online poker
market.
The AGA has launched a marketing campaign to portray "Runner
Runner" as a "cautionary tale" about what could go wrong in the
seedy world of unregulated online gaming.
Both Levien and Koppelman were surprised by the trade
group's reaction. "We find it amusing," said Koppelman.
'WILD SWINGS OF FORTUNE'
Despite their insistence that "Runner Runner" is not
strictly a movie about gambling Levien and Koppelman appear to
be earning reputations as Hollywood's go-to writers on the
subject with credits including the Matt Damon drama "Rounders,"
TV poker series "Tilt" and 2007's casino heist movie "Ocean's
13."
Koppelman said the world of gambling intrigued both him and
Levien for its "hypocrisy" and how gamblers justify their
behavior.
"These people take giant risks with wild swings of fortune.
It's a rich world to dive into," he said.
Koppelman added that he and Levien hope to one day write a
sequel to "Rounders," the critically acclaimed behind-the-scenes
look at New York underground poker.
So far, "Runner Runner" has drawn mixed critical reviews.
The film has earned just a 23 percent rating on review
aggregator RottenTomatoes.com and scored 37 out of 100 on
Metacritic.com, which rounds up film critic reviews.
Hollywood Reporter film critic Todd McCarthy said the film
was a "vaguely ambitious but tawdry melodrama," adding that it
was "lacking both style and insight into the netherworld it
seeks to reveal."
Variety's senior feature writer Andrew Barker said "'Runner
Runner' adds up to little more than a charmless,
paint-by-numbers thriller."
"Runner Runner" will face competition at the box office from
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. film "Gravity," a deep
space drama starring Sandra Bullock, also in theaters on Friday.