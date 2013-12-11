By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Dec 11 The actors who portrayed the
brutality of American slavery in the film "12 Years a Slave" won
the most nominations for Screen Actors Guild awards on
Wednesday, giving the movie momentum in the run-up to the
industry's top awards, the Oscars.
"12 Years a Slave," based on the real-life story of Solomon
Northup, garnered nominations in four of SAG's five film
categories, including the organization's top award, best
ensemble cast. British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays the
free black man sold into slavery on Louisiana plantations, was
nominated for best actor.
And in another endorsement of film on American black
history, the Hollywood actors group revived the awards fortunes
of the civil rights drama "Lee Daniels' The Butler," nominating
it for best ensemble cast and Forest Whitaker as the White House
butler and Oprah Winfrey as his troubled wife in best actor and
best supporting actress categories.
Rounding out the best ensemble cast category - a key
indicator for the Oscar best picture - were family dysfunction
drama "August: Osage County," AIDS treatment tale "Dallas Buyers
Club," which also landed a total of three nominations, and the
1970s con-artist drama "American Hustle," which earned two.
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards are a key indicator
during Hollywood's busy awards season that culminates with the
Academy Awards, which will be handed out in March, because
actors make up one of the largest voting groups for the Oscars.
Winners of SAG awards will be announced in a ceremony in Los
Angeles on Jan. 18.
The SAG nominations underscored the big year for black and
race-themed films and for black filmmakers like Lee Daniels and
Steve McQueen, the British director of "12 Years a Slave."
"Perhaps they've come about because with a black president
in the White House, it's somehow easier to talk about these
subjects than it was before," said Scott Foundas, chief film
critic at Variety.
The nominations also reflected a predilection for intimate
films made with small budgets. "Dallas Buyers Club," starring
Matthew McConaughey as a straight rodeo cowboy fighting for
access to AIDS treatment, was made for a mere $5 million, while
"12 Years a Slave" came in under $20 million. That contrasts
with blockbuster action films that often cost over $100 million.
Although "12 Years a Slave" from Fox Searchlight Pictures
won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, it
had failed to win the best picture prizes from the top critics'
groups, which favored "American Hustle," the space thriller
"Gravity" and the quirky computer-age romance "Her."
"I'm very excited for my dedicated actors who worked so hard
to bring the story of Solomon Northup to the screen," said
McQueen. "They gave their heart and soul for this picture."
Michael Fassbender and newcomer Lupita Nyong'o were
nominated in the best supporting categories for their roles as
the evil slave master Edwin Epps and the slave girl Patsey who
he loves.
VETERAN ACTRESSES RULE
SAG members also threw their weight behind the performances
of veteran actresses and nominated five for best actress who
have all won Oscars.
Judi Dench, the oldest in the category at 79, was nominated
for her role as the elderly Irish mother seeking the son taken
from her when she was a teenager in "Philomena," while Meryl
Streep was recognized for her turn as a bitter family matriarch
in "August: Osage County," the film adaptation of an acclaimed
Broadway play.
Cate Blanchett, the youngest at 44, was nominated for her
lead role as a socialite fallen on hard times in director Woody
Allen's "Blue Jasmine," while Sandra Bullock received a nod for
her turn as an astronaut tumbling through space in "Gravity."
Emma Thompson rounded out the list as the embittered "Mary
Poppins" author P.L. Travers in "Saving Mr. Banks."
Joining Ejiofor and Whitaker in the best actor category were
McConaughey for "Dallas Buyers Club," veteran Bruce Dern, for
his role as a crotchety old man who thinks he has won the
sweepstakes in "Nebraska," and Tom Hanks as the ship captain in
Somali pirate thriller "Captain Phillips."
In the best supporting actor category, Jared Leto earned a
nomination for his role as a transgender woman in "Dallas Buyers
Club," a film for which both he and McConaughey had to lose a
lot of weight.
"I had not made a film in almost six years," said Leto. "To
return to the screen with this love and support is absolutely
insane and amazing."
Also nominated in the best supporting actor category is
James Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in June and
received a posthumous nod for his role in independent
relationship comedy "Enough Said."
Alongside Winfrey in the best supporting actress category
was last year's best actress Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence,
nominated for her role as a loopy wife in "American Hustle."
Among the notable omissions Wednesday were the ensemble cast
in the Coen brothers' acclaimed portrait of a folk singer
"Inside Llewyn Davis" and the newcomer in the title role Oscar
Isaac, and the biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and its
star in the role of recently deceased Nelson Mandela, Idris
Elba.
SAG also announced nominations for best television
performances of the year, giving best ensemble cast nods to best
drama Emmy winner "Breaking Bad," along with "Boardwalk Empire,"
"Downton Abbey," "Game of Thrones," and "Homeland."
The upstart in television, streaming company Netflix
, garnered three nominations for its new original
programs, political thriller "House of Cards" and "Arrested
Development."