WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Dec 10 The actors of "Birdman," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Boyhood," "The Theory of Everything" and "The Imitation Game" earned Screen Actors Guild award nominations for best ensemble cast, the top film prize from the organization, it announced on Wednesday.

The SAG awards, which are voted on by more than 100,000 actors, honor film and television acting and kick off the annual Hollywood awards season. The SAG honors will be handed out on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)