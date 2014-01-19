LOS ANGELES Jan 18 "American Hustle" won the Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble cast on Saturday, the top prize at the annual Hollywood ceremony.

The crime caper starred Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of about 165,000 actors working in the United States, handed out awards for the best performances in film and television at televised ceremony in Los Angeles.