VIENNA Feb 1 Austrian actor Maximilian Schell,
who won an Academy Award for his role as a German defence
attorney in the 1961 film "Judgment at Nuremberg", has died aged
83.
The Vienna-born actor died overnight at a clinic in
Innsbruck as the result of a "sudden and serious illness", his
agent, Patricia Baumbauer, told the Austria Press Agency on
Saturday.
One of the best known foreign actors in U.S. films, Schell
starred on stage and screen on both sides of the Atlantic after
growing up in Switzerland, where his family settled to escape
the Nazis after Germany's 1938 annexation of Austria.
The brother of actress Maria Schell, he also won a Golden
Globe and New York Film Critics Circle award for his role in
"Judgment at Nuremberg", which followed a television drama
version of the play.
He was nominated for two more Oscars for his acting, in 1976
for best actor for "The Man in the Glass Booth" and in 1978 as
best supporting actor for "Julia".
Schell won the 1993 Golden Globe for best performance by an
actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or
made-for-TV movie for "Stalin".
