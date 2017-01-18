LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Actor Asa Butterfield portrays a human teenager born on Mars who visits Earth in "The Space Between Us", a romantic sci-fi movie also starring Oscar nominee Gary Oldman that premiered in Los Angeles this week.

The London-born actor, who starred in "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children", plays Gardner Elliot, who spends the first 16 years of his life on the red planet but develops an online friendship with a girl in Colorado named Tulsa, played by Britt Robertson.

Elliot heads to the home planet that he's never known, where he embarks on new earthly experiences with Tulsa.

"He's been on Mars for 16 years and it's about the relationships that he develops, the adventure that he goes on," Robertson said at the film's debut in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

"It's all-encompassing in terms of genre but that's life ... It's not one specific genre."

Butterfield joked about his inspiration on how to perfect a walk for Elliot, who is not familiar with the effects of gravity.

"I spent ages watching (documentary) 'March of the Penguins'. No, I'm joking it was (film) 'Happy Feet'," he said. "I had weights on my ankles sometimes and I took them off and did the same basically."

"The Space Between Us" hits cinemas worldwide from February. (Reporting By Reuters Television; editing by Richard Lough)