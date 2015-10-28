UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Oct 28 The latest James Bond movie "Spectre" is breaking records at the British box office, Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The movie starring Daniel Craig as secret agent 007 took $9.2 million in its first full day in what Sony said was the biggest Tuesday ever in movie-going history in Britain. The figure was also bigger than the first-day U.K. gross for the last Bond movie, "Skyfall," in 2012, the studio said in a statement.
"Skyfalll" went on to take in $1.1 billion at global box offices, easily recouping its estimated $200 million budget.
"Spectre," which had its world premiere in London on Monday night, has won good reviews from movie critics and is due to open in North America and much of the rest of the world on Nov. 6. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.