LONDON, July 22 The first full trailer for the
upcoming James Bond film "Spectre" was released on Wednesday,
promising the usual action-packed explosions, fast-paced chases
and dealings with sinister characters.
Daniel Craig reprises his role as secret agent 007 for the
fourth time in the movie directed by Academy Award winner Sam
Mendes and scheduled for release later this year.
Mendes also directed the last Bond film "Skyfall", which
grossed $1.1 billion at box offices worldwide.
The two and a half minute trailer starts with a cool and
collected Bond being questioned by M, portrayed by Ralph
Fiennes, over a rogue mission to Mexico City.
In all the characteristics of a Bond film, action-packed
scenes soon follow as the secret agent uncovers the shady
Spectre organisation and its dark link to villain Franz
Oberhauser, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.
"It was me, James, the author of all your pain," Oberhauser
can be seen teasing Bond in the clip.
British actress Naomie Harris plays Miss Moneypenny while
Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea Seydoux
also have roles.
"Spectre", the 24th James Bond film, is scheduled for
release in UK cinemas on October 26 and in the United States on
November 6.
