LOS ANGELES Nov 26 Gritty historical drama "12
Years a Slave" and dark comedy "Nebraska" led the nominees for
the Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday, both scoring nods in
the best feature, best director and best acting categories.
"12 Years a Slave," a harrowing tale of a free black man
sold into slavery, landed seven nominations including Steve
McQueen for best director, actor Chiwetel Ejiofor for best male
lead and newcomer actress Lupita Nyong'o for best supporting
female.
The Fox Searchlight Pictures film has garnered praise from
critics and is already a hot contender in the Oscars race.
"Nebraska," a sweeping melancholy black and white comedy
about a dying man, scored six nominations including nods for its
director Alexander Payne, lead actor Bruce Dern and comedian
Will Forte for best supporting actor. Dern, 77, won the best
actor prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood's top
honors for independent and art house films, and cast a spotlight
on some of the smaller budget cinematic efforts that also become
strong contenders for Oscars, Hollywood's top film honors handed
out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The Spirit Awards are often a indicator of Academy Award
winners, with both Natalie Portman for "Black Swan" in 2011 and
Jennifer Lawrence for "Silver Linings Playbook" in 2013 landing
the best actress Spirit award and going on to win the best
actress award.
Both "12 Years a Slave" and Paramount Pictures' "Nebraska"
are nominated for the best feature Spirit award, the top award
of the night, along with quirky comedy "Frances Ha," Robert
Redford's survival tale "All is Lost" and the Coen brothers'
"Inside Llewyn Davis."
"All is Lost," a co-production from Roadside Attractions and
Lions Gate, follows a man lost at sea. It picked up four
nominations including best lead actor for Redford. CBS films'
"Inside Llewyn Davis," a tale of a struggling folk musician
directed by Oscar-winning brothers Joel and Ethan Cohen, landed
three nods including best actor for newcomer Oscar Isaac.
The awards, voted by Film Independent members, will be
handed out at a lunch ceremony hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt
in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, on March 1,
2014, the day before the glitzy Oscars ceremony.
Smaller films such as The Weinstein Company's "Fruitvale
Station," one of the top winners at the Sundance Film Festival
this year, picked up three nods as did Cinedigm's "Short Term
12." IFC films' "Frances Ha" and "Crystal Fairy" picked up two
nods each, as did Focus Features' AIDS drama "Dallas Buyers
Club," which scored nods for Matthew McConaughey as best actor
and Jared Leto for best supporting actor.
Roadside Attractions drama film "Mud," also starring
McConaughey as a fugitive who befriends two boys, will receive
the Robert Altman award that is given annually to one film's
director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a favorite within the indie film
community, landed a best first screenplay nod for his raunchy
rom-com "Don Jon," along with actress Lake Bell, also nominated
in the first screenplay category for her comedy "In a World."