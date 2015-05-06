LONDON May 6 The agents of Britain's MI5 hit
the silver screen this week in a film adaptation of popular
British television spy drama "Spooks".
"Spooks: The Greater Good" stars some of the original drama
cast, such as Peter Firth, as well as new faces including "Game
of Thrones" actor Kit Harington.
The BBC series, which ran from 2002 to 2011, won many fans
as well as numerous awards and Harington says the film stays
true to the spirit of the spy show.
"I think 'Spooks' always wanted to be a film. It wanted to
have the big explosion. It wanted to have the sweeping shot of
London. It wanted to have bigger action scenes," he said during
a promotional interview.
"So, what's similar is that it's still a gritty, spy
thriller based in London and still in a very real world. What's
different is that it's bigger on scope. We got to do things in
this that they couldn't do in the TV show."
The film follows Firth's character, Sir Harry Pearce, as he
tries to find a traitor inside MI5 who may have helped a
convicted militant escape from custody in London.
Pearce has to go underground to get the help of Will
Holloway, played by Harington, whom he decommissioned from the
service years before, to find out who betrayed the agency.
"Spooks" was known for killing off major characters,
especially at unexpected times, also a feature in popular HBO
series "Game of Thrones."
"It pre-dated 'Thrones' and it did things that we're ('Game
of Thrones') now credited for (doing in) changing drama,"
Harington said. "I think there's always shows before really huge
ones that do that and I think 'Spooks' did do that."
"Spooks: The Greater Good" hits UK cinemas on Friday.
(Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Francis Maguire and
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)