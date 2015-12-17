PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 17 Walt Disney Co's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," billed as the biggest movie release of the year, raked in $14.1 million in ticket sales on its opening day in some international markets.
The movie opened at a number of European markets, including France, Italy, Sweden and Belgium, on Thursday.
Star Wars is expected to haul in between $180 million and $223 million in the United States and Canada from its Thursday night debut through Sunday, according to experts.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"