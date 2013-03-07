By Eric Kelsey and Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, March 7 "Star Wars" original cast
members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill are in
talks to join the next installment of the science-fiction
franchise, a person with knowledge of plans for the new film
told Reuters on Thursday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
lawyers had the contracts for all three actors and that an
announcement would be made soon.
Representatives for Ford, who played Han Solo in the first
three films, declined to comment.
Reuters was unable to reach representatives for Hamill, who
played Luke Skywalker from 1977 to 1983.
Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the first "Star Wars"
trilogy, got the rumor mills buzzing this week after saying she
would reprise her role in the new film, due in theaters in 2015,
in an interview with U.S. magazine Palm Beach Illustrated.
Fisher's spokeswoman, Carol Marshall, would not comment to
Reuters on Fisher's involvement in the upcoming film.
Disney bought George Lucas' Lucasfilm company in
October 2012 for $4.05 billion, and announced three new
installments of the widely popular "Star Wars" franchise, which
has grossed more than $4.4 billion at the global box office.
Fans of the franchise have been eager to know whether any of
the original cast members would be back.
Bloomberg Businessweek on Thursday first reported in an
interview with Lucas that the trio were in negotiations to join
the new film.
Lucasfilm spokeswoman Lynn Hale was unable to confirm
whether all three stars would be returning for "Star Wars:
Episode VII."
The new film will be helmed by "Star Trek" director J.J.
Abrams, and will be written by Oscar-winning screenwriter
Michael Arndt.