(Recasts throughout with details of new trailer)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 19 "Star Wars" fans were given
the longest look yet at the upcoming "The Force Awakens" film on
Monday, in an action-packed trailer which became the top
trending topic on Twitter and sparked a rush of bookings which
crashed a U.S. online ticket seller.
The two-and-a-half minute trailer, which debuted during
halftime of ESPN's National Football League game, quickly
attracted more than 17,000 tweets per minute, according to
Twitter. It was viewed on YouTube more than 220,000 times within
the first 20 minutes.
Tickets for the film's U.S. release on Dec. 18 went on
pre-sale at the same time as the trailer, with U.S. ticket
seller Fandango crashing temporarily.
The trailer, which featured franchise veterans Harrison Ford
and Carrie Fisher alongside a cast of newcomers, kicked off with
lead character Rey (Daisy Ridley) as a scavenger presumed to be
the daughter of Princess Leia (Fisher) and Han Solo (Ford).
Fisher makes her trailer debut as Leia, along with the
character's trademark hair buns, as she is embraced by Han Solo.
Leia is heard saying "The Force, it's calling to you. Just let
it in." Notably missing was Mark Hamill, who reprised his role
as Luke Skywalker but is yet to be seen in character.
The trailer for the film, directed by J.J. Abrams, provided
the vast scope the new film will be taking and the challenges
that its leading characters will face.
Finn (John Boyega), a Stormtrooper on the run, says "I was
raised to do one thing, but I've got nothing to fight for," and
is later seen battling villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
Kylo Ren is shown alongside the charred mask of Darth Vader,
saying "Nothing will stand in our way. I will finish what you
started."
Fans have until now only seen two teasers: November's
88-second trailer and April's 2-minute trailer, in which Han
Solo and Chewbacca made their first appearance.
Ahead of the trailer release, Abrams tweeted a note, saying
"We cannot wait to share the trailer with you tonight. I don't
care if you're black, white, brown, Jawa, Wookie, Jedi or Sith.
I just hope you like it."
The film is expected to gross about $100 million in North
America on its opening weekend, Rentrak's senior media analyst
Paul Dergarabedian said, adding that it could earn over $2
billion globally.
"This is maybe the most anticipated movie of the last 10
years," Dergarabedian said.
"Star Wars," created by filmmaker George Lucas, has grossed
more than $4.4 billion globally since 1977 with six films. "The
Force Awakens" is the first of three new "Star Wars" movies
being produced by Disney since it purchased the Lucasfilm
franchise in 2012 for $4.05 billion.
Earlier Monday, British "Star Wars" fans snapped up tens of
thousands of tickets for "The Force Awakens," with movie theater
chains reporting record business for advance tickets.
Cinema chain Odeon said Monday was "our busiest day ever for
online bookings," while Vue Entertainment said it had sold
10,000 tickets within the first 90 minutes. Both said some
customers faced delays purchasing online.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Michael Perry)