By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 16 As Disney reboots
the much-loved "Star Wars" franchise with "The Force Awakens"
this week, the absence of Luke Skywalker from the film's
marketing has been the subject of much speculation - and for
good reason. Luke Skywalker has vanished.
So opens "The Force Awakens," with the now-iconic scrolling
text to inform audiences that Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill)
has disappeared after training Jedi soldiers. The First Order, a
new evil army modeled on the Galactic Empire, is out to find and
destroy him, while the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa -
formerly known as Princess Leia - is hoping to find him first.
"Star Wars," created by filmmaker George Lucas, is set in an
intergalactic world where the Force, an energy field drawn from
the universe, can be used for the light side by the heroic Jedi
fighters who fight to maintain peace - or the dark side by the
evil Sith lords who want control over the galaxies.
The fiercely guarded plot of "The Force Awakens," co-written
and directed by J.J. Abrams, centers on scavenger Rey's (Daisy
Ridley) search for her lost family and rogue Stormtrooper Finn's
(John Boyega) desire to escape his past.
"The Force Awakens," the first of three new "Star Wars"
films from Disney after its 2012 purchase of the franchise from
Lucas for $4 billion, takes place 30 years after 1983's "Return
of the Jedi," which saw Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), roguish
adventurer Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and rebel pilot Luke
Skywalker defeat archvillain Darth Vader.
A second trilogy of prequel films made between 1999 and 2005
focused on Vader's origins.
"The Force Awakens" kicks off with new droid BB-8 in the
desert planet Jakku with Resistance fighter Poe Dameron (Oscar
Isaac), who hides a piece of a map, leading to Skywalker, inside
BB-8.
They are attacked by First Order Stormtroopers led by a
villainous, masked - and at times petulant - Kylo Ren.
Stormtrooper Finn decides to go rogue and break Dameron out.
Meanwhile Rey - who is not, as has been speculated, the
daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia, but has a strong
connection to the Force - saves BB-8 and teams up with Finn to
return the droid to Resistance headquarters in none other than
Solo's rusty but trusty Millennium Falcon spaceship.
As Rey and Finn are established as new franchise leads, they
embark on a journey that finds both old and new characters often
harkening subtly to the past.
The Resistance must once again destroy a deadly weapon, this
time belonging to the Nazi-like First Order. X-wing fighter
Dameron's witty banter echoes that of Solo's snappy one-liners
in the original 1977-1983 film trilogy. When Rey asks Solo,
"You're Han Solo?," the rugged and now silver-haired veteran
actor cheekily replies, "I used to be."
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opens in movie theaters
worldwide starting on Wednesday night.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant)