(Updates sales projections)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 18 "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" hurtled toward $125 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales on Friday and a potential record-breaking $225 million
through Sunday, giving the long-awaited movie a shot at the
biggest opening weekend of all time.
The projections from Walt Disney Co late Friday
indicated the film could eclipse the $208.8 million record set
by dinosaur adventure film "Jurassic World" in June. Disney said
theaters were adding showtimes to meet "unprecedented demand."
Fans eager to see the first "Star Wars" movie in a decade
came dressed as Stormtroopers or Jedi. Ticket sales Thursday
night and Friday surpassed previous records set by the final
"Harry Potter" film in 2011.
The movie has opened in 44 countries outside North America,
earning $72.7 million in total through Thursday.
At the White House, R2-D2 and two Stormtroopers surprised
reporters with a quick appearance in the briefing room. First
lady Michelle Obama hosted a screening for children of families
that lost members to war.
The new "Star Wars" film is the seventh installment in the
series created by George Lucas in 1977. Disney bought "Star
Wars" producer Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012 and spent more
than $200 million to produce "Force Awakens."
The company's shares dropped 3.8 percent on Friday, however,
after BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield cut his rating on Disney to
"sell" from "neutral." Greenfield said the success of "Force
Awakens" would not offset the impact of subscriber losses at
ESPN.
Nomura Securities analyst Anthony DiClemente, who rates
Disney a "buy," said he was more confident after seeing the
movie that it could become the top-grossing film of all time.
The record is held by "Avatar" with $2.8 billion.
Critics lavished praise on "Force Awakens," which features
newcomers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac alongside
original stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. The
movie scored a 95 percent positive rating on review aggregation
website Rotten Tomatoes.
Audiences awarded an "A" rating in polling by survey firm
CinemaScore, Disney said.
The strong reviews plus a decades-long affection for the
"Star Wars" franchise are driving interest, said Paul
Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at box office tracking firm
Rentrak. Disney's carefully planned release of film trailers and
information over several months also boosted sales, he said.
"That worked the audience into a frenzy," he said. "It's
just a perfect storm of Star Wars enthusiasm."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington and Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken, Lisa
Shumaker and Susan Fenton)