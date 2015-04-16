By Piya Sinha-Roy
| ANAHEIM, Calif., April 16
ANAHEIM, Calif., April 16 "Chewie, we're home."
So declares Harrison Ford's Han Solo in a new trailer
released on Thursday for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the
much anticipated return of one the most celebrated movie
franchises of all time.
The trailer was the highlight of the annual "Star Wars
Celebration" fan convention, where thousands of fans flocked to
see old and new cast members discuss the movie set for release
on Dec 18.
Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker),
Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) joined
Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, the lead actors of
"The Force Awakens," director J.J. Abrams and producer Kathleen
Kennedy to answer questions.
Ford, who first played Han Solo in the original 1977 movie,
was unable to attend after being injured when he crash-landed a
small plane on a golf course last month. Abrams said the actor
was well and resting.
The first look at Ford in the new film prompted wild cheers
in the convention hall from fans dressed in costume and wielding
glowing lightsabers.
The new trailer opens with a vehicle racing along a
desert-like planet called Jakku, as Luke Skywalker's voice says,
"The Force is strong with my family. My father has it. I have
it. My sister has it. You have it too."
Other glimpses in the roughly 90-second clip show Isaac's
Poe Dameron in his X-wing, John Boyega's Finn in a Stormtrooper
suit, Daisy Ridley's Rey running from a big explosion and new
droid BB-8.
It concludes with Han Solo donning a leather jacket and
standing next to Chewbacca.
"The Force Awakens," produced by Walt Disney Co,
picks up 30 years after "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."
Isaac, Ridley and Boyega revealed tidbits about their
characters in a film that has been shrouded in secrecy.
Rey is a "very self-sufficient and solitary" scavenger in a
ship graveyard, Ridley said.
Boyega's character Finn has confused fans about whether he's
a villain or a hero. Boyega nodded when asked if he was a
Stormtrooper, a soldier of the dark side.
"We find Finn in incredible danger and the way in which he
decides to react to the danger changes his life," Boyega said.
Poe Dameron was "sent on a mission by a certain princess and
he ends up coming across Finn, and their fates are forever
intertwined," he said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ted Botha)