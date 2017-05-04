TAIPEI May 4 Dozens of fans costumed as Jedi
knights, stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire and protagonist
Luke Skywalker thronged central Taipei on Thursday to celebrate
Star Wars Day, the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi film
franchise.
Costume parties, movie marathons and fun runs are among the
events being mounted worldwide to celebrate the space saga. Fans
on social media tweeted "May the 4th be with you", parodying the
Star Wars catchphrase, "May the force be with you."
In Taiwan's capital, fans took the day off from work to pose
in costume for photographs at landmarks such as the iconic
Taipei 101 tower and the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall.
"I liked Star Wars since I was small," said Annie Tseng, a
40-year-old communications specialist dressed as the series'
black-helmeted arch villain, Darth Vader.
"None of my own friends showed up today, but I've made new
ones here. I chose Darth Vader because I think he's very
handsome."
This year's event featured a duel with light sabers at the
Living Mall, a shopping mall with a giant orb that resembles the
film's Death Star space station, organisers said.
"Taiwan people love movies and they love sci-fi movies, and
very early on they were fans of Star Wars," said Makoto Tsai,
32, a film director and co-organiser of the event.
This year is the 40th anniversary of the original 1977 film
written and directed by George Lucas and starring Harrison Ford,
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, who died last year and is best
known for her role as the intrepid Princess Leia Organa.
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Fabian Hamacher; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)