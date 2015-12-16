LONDON Dec 16 The male-centric universe of the
original "Star Wars" gives way to a woman warrior and a female
version of Yoda in the much-ballyhooed "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" that will inevitably take the planet - this one - by
storm as it opens this week.
The timing is probably right for a new female superhero, now
that Jennifer Lawrence has wound up her stint as the archer
Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" movies.
Enter little known British actress Daisy Ridley as the loner
Rey, ekeing out a subsistence living as a scavenger of spaceship
parts on the planet Jakku.
An invasion by a squad of Stormtroopers, loyal to the
militaristic "New Order" that has replaced the Empire of yore,
suddenly puts her on a new career path: getting off the planet
as fast as possible.
She does this in tandem with fellow British actor John
Boyega, who plays Finn, a Stormtrooper who deserts when he is
sickened by the carnage of the film's opening military assault
on a desert village.
They are two of the three new main characters. The other one
is a new Darth Vader-esque masked villain named Kylo Ren, played
by Adam Driver.
The torch is thus passed to a younger generation in a new
trilogy of the franchise that started in 1977 with George
Lucas's first "Star Wars" and which the Walt Disney Co
acquired in 2012 for $4 billion.
But loyal fans also are going to love this for everything
that is not new, from the return of Harrison Ford as Han Solo,
his sidekick the Wookie Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), the robots
C-3PO and R2-D2, plus a cute new roly-poly one called BB-8,
familiar spaceships and the plot line that sets up yet another
Oedipal conflict between father and son.
Some dialogue from the original films that critics called
flat but which has seeped into the world's collective
consciousness is reprised word for word - getting laughs from a
screening audience.
"We've got company," one of the characters says when the
Stormtroopers invade Jakku, looking for a map that everyone,
from the New Order to the Resistance led by Carrie Fisher's
character, promoted to General Leia, wants to get their hands
on.
The possessor of that map will know how to find the missing
Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker - Mark Hamill's character - but to
say more of that would be a spoiler of the First Order.
What is not a spoiler - and is no doubt what the Disney
people would like everyone to know - is that this is a "Star
Wars" that is not afraid to shed tears - those being Rey's. But
she is also a woman who can fix a spaceship condenser (or
whatever) in no time flat, and seems to catch on to using a
lightsaber a lot faster than Skywalker did way back when.
Lupita Nyong'o plays the goggle-eyed Maz Kanata, a dispenser
of Yoda-like wisdom who runs a souped-up version of the famous
Wild West galactic bar in the first "Star Wars."
There is even a female Darth Vader-like character played by
Gwendoline Christie of "Game of Thrones" fame, whose blond hair
just peeps out from under her mask-like helmet.
"A woman always figures out the truth - always," Solo
confides to Finn early in the film. In this feminised "Star
Wars" universe, even the Wookie Chewbacca, who took a strong
dislike to the young Princess Leia almost 40 years ago, sees a
place at the spaceship controls for Rey.
(Michael Roddy is the Entertainment Editor for Reuters in
Europe. The views expressed are his own.)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)