MALIN HEAD, Ireland May 11 From a galaxy far,
far away to the rugged coast of Ireland -- the Millennium Falcon
has landed in Donegal for filming of the next "Star Wars" film,
local media reported.
A set resembling Han Solo's spaceship could be seen from
afar atop cliffs at Malin Head, Ireland's most northerly point,
as filming on the "Star Wars: Episode VIII" is set to begin in
the area on Friday, according to Irish media.
The movie continues the hugely popular sci-fi saga after
last year's "The Force Awakens", which also featured Irish
scenery in the closing scenes.
"Star Wars: Episode VIII", which began filming in London in
February, is due for release in December 2017.
(Reporting By Clodagh Kilcoyne; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)