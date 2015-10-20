(Adds ESPN ratings in paragraphs 3-4, Alamo Drafthouse and
MovieTickets.com)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 20 Early ticket sales for
December's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" broke IMAX records
with more than $6.5 million for U.S. screenings, the theater
chain said on Tuesday, while the trailer delivered a boost for
ESPN's Monday Night Football.
IMAX Corp said Monday's presales for "The Force
Awakens" far outpaced first day sales for 2012's "The Dark
Knight Rises" and "Avengers" and 2013's "Hunger Games: Catching
Fire," all in the $1 million presale range.
The third trailer for "The Force Awakens" debuted during
ESPN's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia
Eagles and New York Giants, and garnered 15.9 million viewers
during the halftime slot in which it aired in, the sports
network said.
ESPN said it has been averaging 13.5 million total viewers
this season for Monday Night Football.
As tickets for the Dec. 18 film release went on sale, online
ticketers Fandango and theater chain Alamo Drafthouse suffered
temporary outages as fans flocked to their sites. Alamo
Drafthouse apologized for the "frustration and disappointment"
on Twitter after customers were unable to purchase tickets.
Fandango said on Tuesday it "experienced unprecedented
ticketing demand." The company declined to give ticket sales
figures for "The Force Awakens," but said it was eight times
more than previous record holder, 2011's "The Hunger Games."
Online ticketing site MovieTickets.com also declined to give
sales figures but said "The Force Awakens" was the biggest
first-day sales in its history and accounted for 95 percent of
tickets sold on the site in the past 24 hours.
While it is rare for tickets to go on sale two months ahead
of a film's release, studios will do it for big fan-anticipated
films.
Twitter said there were more than 17,000 tweets per minute
when the trailer aired, and more than 1.1 million tweets about
the trailer in the 12-hour period after it aired.
Facebook said 1.3 million people engaged in 2.1 million
interactions within the first hour of the trailer release. The
trailer has so far garnered more than 13 million views on
YouTube and 8.8 million views on Facebook.
The two-and-a-half minute trailer was the longest look yet
at Walt Disney Co's rebooting of George Lucas' beloved
intergalactic franchise.
It gave a glimpse of the vast scope and characters the new
film will explore, including the return of veterans Harrison
Ford and Carrie Fisher, as well as newcomers Daisy Ridley, John
Boyega and Adam Driver.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Marguerita Choy)