THORNABY, England Nov 30 Vintage toys linked to
the "Star Wars" film franchise are moving faster than a swirling
lightsaber, sending prices of many of them soaring into
hyperspace.
With the latest in the series - "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" - due to open in December, auctioneers in the northeast
England town of Thornaby have sold one for a colossal 18,000
pounds ($27,000), 35 years after it went for 1.50 pounds in the
shops.
This was not a historic piece of trivia like the movie-prop
blockade-runner spaceship that California-based auctioneers
Profiles in History sold for $450,000, or Princess Leia's actual
slave costume, which went for $96,000.
What collectible toys specialist Vectis Auctions Ltd sold in
January on behalf of British collector Craig Stevens was a small
plastic replica of bounty hunter Boba Fett, a cult character
from "Star Wars" sequel "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980).
With the proceeds of that, and mainly other toys anyone
could have purchased for pocket money at the time, Stevens and
his wife bought a house - for cash.
"I'd like to say I had some kind of vision but I didn't, I
collected for myself," Stevens told Reuters, adding that some
items he had collected had been about to be thrown away.
Various collectors' hoards of "Star Wars" memorabilia, from
robots, to spaceships, "Death Star" pencil sharpeners and on to
packaged figurines, are piled up in Vectis, which will hold
another in a series of online auctions of about 700 pieces on
Dec. 8.
The most valuable toys are those that are sealed in their
original packages from decades ago, having never been used,
Kathy Taylor, Vectis's "Star Wars" expert, said, adding: "It's
not a normal retail situation we're in here."
"It isn't anything that's just a toy," she said. "It's
actually a way of life and a cultural thing. People even look at
some of these cardbacks that we sell as works of art."
ODD LOT
One of the oddest items at Vectis is an inch-long (2.5-cm)
piece of plastic that is a prototype for a Boba Fett rocket,
never produced, and estimated at 800-1,200 pounds.
"We've been blown away by some of the prices," said Vicky
Weall, the managing director of Vectis, which is stacked to the
rafters with collectible toys of all sorts, including dolls,
stuffed animals, toy trains and the increasingly valuable "Star
Wars" items. The company makes a 20 percent commission on sales.
"Once you get two people who are desperate for an item, then
where do you stop?" she said.
What's happened to the "Star Wars" collecting market is that
it has gone from being unfashionable, when Stevens was able to
pick up cases of stuff for peanuts, to becoming the source of
some of the most sought-after items in the collector galaxy.
"'Star Wars' memorabilia ranks at the upper echelon, it runs
at the top, alongside 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Citizen Kane', and
'Casablanca'," Brian Chanes of Profiles in History, the
California auctioneer, told Reuters.
Even Sotheby's auctioneers, renowned for dealing in
multi-million dollar paintings, is in on the act, offering the
"Star Wars" miscellany of a Japanese collector on Dec. 11.
Chanes said most of his buying customers are "private
individuals with deep pockets", but Bryan Goodall, chairman of
Vectis, said his clientele come from all walks of life - from
people who may spend a few hundred pounds to others who will
spend thousands.
He said many are reliving their youth, and regardless of
whether the new series of "Star Wars" movies is a hit, the
market for collectibles will keep growing.
"I'm sure it will be a big hit because I'm sure everybody
will love it, but it won't make any difference to us other than
more people coming to the market," he said.
