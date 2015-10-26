By Jill Serjeant
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 It takes more than a big
box-office to win an Oscar, but dreary audience numbers for the
new movie about late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has awards
watchers wondering if it can effectively compete for the
entertainment industry's highest honors.
With rave reviews, a strong early opening in New York and
Los Angeles, and a revered figure as its subject, "Steve Jobs"
was seen as a strong competitor for best picture, director,
actor, and screenplay Academy Awards next year.
Yet when the Danny Boyle-directed film opened across the
United States at the weekend, Americans stayed away in droves.
The Universal Pictures movie took just $7.3 million at
domestic movie theaters for a total to date of about $10
million in what Hollywood trade paper Variety deemed a
flop.
"What was a lock (for Oscar success) before, feels less so
now," said David Poland, editor of website Movie City News. "If
there is a relentless flop conversation about the movie in
coming weeks, it will hurt more and more in terms of awards
season because people don't really give awards to flops."
Awards watchers note that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts
and Sciences has never paid attention to commercial success,
rewarding movies like "The Hurt Locker" and "Birdman" with its
biggest prizes despite their small audiences.
However, "there is so much competition this year, the fact
that ("Steve Jobs") is a box office disappointment is not going
to help it," said Pete Hammond, film critic and awards columnist
with entertainment industry website Deadline.com.
"Steve Jobs" is the third major movie about the Apple
marketing genius who died in 2011. It follows a biopic in 2013
starring Ashton Kutcher, and an Alex Gibney documentary released
in September.
Variety said the new film suffered from fierce competition,
possible public weariness with Jobs, the low profile of actor
Michael Fassbender in the title role and too fast a roll-out
nationwide.
Universal did not respond to requests for comment, but
domestic distribution chief Nick Carpou told Variety the studio
believes the movie can recover.
"We are going to continue to support the film in the markets
where it is showing strength," Carpou said. "The critics are
there for it and the buzz in these markets is strong."
Tom O'Neil, founder of awards tracker Goldderby.com, agrees.
"It's going to be fine at the Oscars. Voters love it, the
buzz is fantastic across town. It's not going to be hurt by
this. It's a momentary set-back," he said. Boyle, Fassbender,
writer Aaron Sorkin and British actress Kate Winslet were all
among early favorites for Oscar glory in February, although
nominations are not announced until January.
Hammond said Universal may have problems keeping the movie
in the public eye until then. "It's going to lose screens fairly
quickly especially when hugely competitive films come out for
the holiday season."
Hollywood observers expect Universal to reposition its
marketing strategy to shake-off the "flop" label.
Still, O'Neil said the film could have used a catchier
title. "Just calling the movie 'Steve Jobs' makes the average
movie-goer think, been there, done that. We know that story."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Toni Reinhold)