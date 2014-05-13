(Corrects to "Searching for Sugar Man" from "Searching for Sugarman")

STOCKHOLM May 14 Malik Bendjelloul, the director of Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," died on Tuesday evening in the Stockholm area, police said. He was 36.

Stockholm police declined to provide any further details about Bendjelloul's death.

"What I can say is that there are no suspicions any crime was involved,' Stockholm police duty officer Pia Glenvik said.

Bendjelloul won an Oscar in 2013 as a first-time filmmaker for "Searching for Sugar Man." The film followed two South African journalists who set out to find what had become of Sixto Rodriguez, an American singer who was popular in South Africa who seemingly vanished without a trace. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Writing by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool)