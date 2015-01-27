(Updates with details of Oculus' first VR film)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 26 Facebook Inc's
Oculus VR is getting into movies with an in-house studio
dedicated to making virtual-reality films and premiered its
first short piece at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
Tapping talent from both Pixar, the animation studio behind
computer graphics imagery (CGI) films "Toy Story" and "Monsters
Inc," and the video gaming world, Oculus' Story Studio will
develop film content for virtual reality and advise other
filmmakers seeking to try the technology.
Facebook bought Oculus last year for $2 billion.
So far the business has largely focused on video
games for its pioneering wrap-around Rift headset.
But virtual reality has recently been enticing Hollywood's
filmmakers to expand into the 360-degree panoramic view offered
by headsets.
Oculus debuted "Lost" on Monday, the first of five short
animated films that it is making over the next year.
Directed by former Pixar artist Saschka Unseld, now the
creative director of Story Studios, "Lost" places the viewer in
the midst of a forest where a mechanical creature bounds into
the scene.
Oculus' Chief Executive Brendan Iribe described it as "a
real-time version of a Pixar experience that you're inside of."
This year at Sundance, the largest U.S. independent film
gathering, part of the event has been dedicated to
virtual-reality short movies by filmmakers including Chris Milk
and Felix & Paul, to draw the independent film community.
Oculus also hopes to explore VR film experiences in real
time, which would allow viewers to interact inside the headset
with objects and characters.
"This is really tuning in to what a lot of people who are
extending 360-degree film into VR cannot do yet," Iribe said.
"It's getting into the heart and soul and magic of VR."
But virtual-reality films are still a long way from becoming
mainstream as the headsets to display them have yet to reach the
mass market.
While Samsung Electronics Co Ltd offers its
Galaxy Gear VR headset with its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone and
Google Inc has its Cardboard VR device to use with
smartphones, the consumer version of Oculus' Rift headset is
still in development.
There are also technological and creative constraints to
developing film in virtual reality, said Unseld. Challenges
include computers running too slowly to handle the intensive
rendering of graphics in real time, as well as how to find a
format for storytelling in a 360-degree environment where the
viewer can look anywhere.
"Film has very linear storytelling, it's one-dimensional,"
Unseld said. "In VR, you need to find a three-dimensional way of
telling the story where the space around you matters."
