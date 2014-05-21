BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
LOS ANGELES May 21 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio on Wednesday unveiled the title of director Zack Snyder's anticipated superhero sequel, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," in which the two legendary DC Comics heroes will face off.
The film, scheduled for release on May 6, 2016, is the follow-up to last year's "Man of Steel," which grossed $668 million in worldwide ticket sales.
"Dawn of Justice" will see Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman opposite "Argo" actor and director Ben Affleck as Batman, a choice that split many fans of the franchise.
The film will also star Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement