STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Sweden is the only place
the new Hollywood version of best-selling crime novel "The Girl
with the Dragon Tattoo" could have been shot, director David
Fincher said on Monday.
The film, which premieres on Dec. 21, stars Daniel Craig as
middle-aged journalist Mikael Blomkvist searching for a missing
woman with the aid of troubled, young computer hacker Lisbeth
Salander (Rooney Mara). The movie follows the Swedish version of
novelist Stieg Larsson's "Millennium" trilogy.
Fincher told reporters at a news conference in Stockholm
that he might consider directing a sequel, but that the ambience
of Larsson's novels could not be replicated on the silver screen
unless the film was shot in Sweden's unique mix of remote
countryside and cosmopolitan capital.
"This is where the fiction sprang from, this is the world
that he was talking about and it made sense that that's what it
should look like," he said.
The film is based on, and carries the name of, the first
book in Larsson's trilogy which has sold 60 million copies in 48
countries, becoming Sweden's best-selling book series and the
star of the "Swedish noir" crime genre.
Fincher said he'd thought of Sweden as very pastoral with
beautiful farmlands and had not realised how tough an
environment it could be for those cut off from society by
misfortune or in the cold recesses of the deep countryside.
"If you think of Sweden you think everything there must be
so wonderful, and you realise, my God, they have the same
problems here as everywhere," he said.
At the unveiling of new film trailers to journalists,
Fincher said he was also fascinated by the unusual pairing of
the two main characters.
"The thing that interested me was a middle-aged man and a
girl who has been emotionally stunted since 13 -- I felt they
were such an unusual pair."
