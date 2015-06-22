BERLIN, June 22 More than 30 years after he first uttered his famous catchphrase, action hero and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is back again as the "Terminator" in the latest instalment of the popular sci-fi movie franchise.

The 67-year old reprises his cyborg role in "Terminator Genisys" in a franchise that has taken more than $1 billion over three films at the box office worldwide since the original came out in 1984.

A fourth film, "Terminator Salvation" came out in 2009 but without Schwarzenegger who was then governor of California.

The former bodybuilder was greeted by hundreds of fans chanting his name as he arrived for the European premiere of the film in Berlin on Sunday night.

"I'm having a great time with this movie. I'm in good shape. For me, it is no problem to do stunts and to do the action. Nothing has changed," he said. "Older but not obsolete."

Like in the original, John Connor, played by Jason Clarke, sends Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back in time to protect his mother Sarah Connor, portrayed by Emilia Clarke but there are some dramatic changes.

"It's incredible but Arnold's reprising this role," "Game of Thrones" actress Clarke said on the red carpet.

"He's added so many more textures to it with the fact that our script has a really already built-in human relationship between himself and Sarah so you get so much more of a human element added to that relationship."

"Terminator Genisys" hits cinemas in July. (Reporting By Reuters Television in Berlin; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Dominic Evans)