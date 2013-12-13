LOS ANGELES Dec 13 The second installment of
"The Hobbit" franchise fired up the box office during midnight
showings on Thursday with U.S. ticket sales of $8.8 million,
movie studio Warner Bros. said on Friday.
Industry experts expect "The Hobbit: The Desolation of
Smaug," opening widely at U.S. theaters on Friday, to ring up
$80 million in its first weekend at the North American box
office. Out of the $8.8 million made from midnight showings,
$1.25 million came from IMAX screenings of the film in 3D.
Made for a $250 million budget, the film is likely to be one
of the year's highest-grossing films, with $1 billion expected
in worldwide ticket sales.
"Desolation of Smaug," the second in director Peter
Jackson's cinematic trilogy based on author J.R.R. Tolkien's
fantasy novel "The Hobbit," follows hobbit Bilbo Baggins as he
continues on his treacherous quest with 13 dwarves to the Lonely
Mountain, guarded by a fire-breathing dragon, Smaug.
The first installment, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,"
rung up more than $300 million at the U.S. box office after its
release in December 2012, and more than $1 billion worldwide.
The final film, "The Hobbit: There and Back Again," is due in
theaters in December 2014.