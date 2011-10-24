TOKYO Oct 24 The "Magic Tree House" books have
whisked millions of readers on adventures to everywhere from
ancient Egypt to feudal Japan. Now, the children's time-travel
series is embarking on a new destination: the movie theatre.
The Japanese animated adaptation, which premiered at the
Tokyo International Film Festival, comes to the cinema about two
decades after author Mary Pope Osborne was walking past an old
tree house and got the idea for the series that has sold nearly
100 million books worldwide.
Osborne had previously opposed selling the adaptation rights
to the books, known for their value for teaching reading,
history and geography, because she wanted to keep the stories in
children's imaginations.
But she was impressed with the vision of the Japanese
filmmakers, who visited Osborne and her husband in the United
States to show them the script and illustrations for the movie,
and felt confident they would make a good film.
"We thought they totally captured the spirit of the brother
and sister in the story," Osborne told Reuters at the premiere
of "Magic Tree House" on Sunday, the festival's second day.
"The heart of the story was so intact that to me, it was
just perfect in that way."
The film, produced by Media Factory and set to be released
in Japan in January, follows Jack and his little sister Annie,
who discover a tree house filled with books in fictional Frog
Creek, Pennsylvania. In the early books, Jack is eight years old
and Annie seven.
When Jack points to a picture in a book on dinosaurs and the
siblings are suddenly transported to prehistoric times, they
realise that the tree house is magical and can take them to any
time and place in history they wish to visit.
"DETERMINED AND COURAGEOUS"
Jack and Annie need to summon every ounce of courage as
their lives are threatened by everything from a rampaging
Tyrannosaurus Rex to marauding pirates.
Osborne visited schools in Japan's tsunami-hit areas last
week and said she was moved by the strength of the children, who
she couldn't help notice embodied the heroic qualities that she
instilled in Jack and Annie.
"The characters are so determined and courageous, and
resilient and loving at the same time," she said.
"Everything I heard about the children there and saw in the
short time, it felt so in harmony with that."
Osborne has written about 100 books over a 30-year career
and shows no sign of stopping -- or being stopped.
"I broke my finger and wrist two years ago and I was
literally typing a 'Magic Tree House' like this," she said,
mimicking the action of typing painstakingly with rigid hands
and two fingers. "But I got the whole book done."
She is working on a "Magic Tree House" book set at a panda
reserve against the backdrop of the 2008 earthquake in China.
Osborne's husband, Will, and her sister, Natalie Pope Boyce,
pen the non-fiction companion books to the series. The three are
also starting an educational programme in the United States to
give away books to underprivileged children.
"It's just a launching pad to learning about the world and
getting excited about learning. That's what our mission is," she
said. "It's always been inspiring. I don't think I'll ever
stop."
