LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The rapper 50 Cent is taking some cues from Adrien Brody and Christian Bale -- losing all kinds of weight for a film role.

Image Entertainment liked what it saw enough that the company has acquired "All Things Fall Apart," which stars 50 Cent and Ray Liotta. Mario Van Peebles directed and co-stars.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, plays a college football star who's on his way to winning a Heisman Trophy when he is diagnosed with a tumor inches from his heart. 50 Cent lost 80 pounds for the role.

Image acquired the rights from Hannibal Pictures just before the Toronto International Film Festival began and has slated the movie for a theatrical release early in 2012.

50 Cent and Randall Emmett of Cheetah Vision Films produced "All Things Fall Apart."

The movie has played at the Miami International Film Festival, the Atlanta Film Festival, the Aruba International Film Festival and the Peachtree Village International Film Festival in Atlanta.