NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Adopt Films, a new independent distribution company formed by October Films co-founder Jeff Lipsky and former exhibitor Tim Grady, have announced their first acquisition, the award-winning documentary "The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye."

The company plans to release French-American filmmaker Marie Losier's film in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2012.

Adopt Films, which will be based in New York, plans to acquire independent English-language films, both narrative and documentary, as well as foreign language films.

"I truly feel this might be the single best time to launch a new independent distribution company since Bingham Ray and I plotted out October in my then-living room in Sherman Oaks in 1990," said Lipsky. "Our focus at Adopt will be on films that have theatrical potential, first and foremost. I'm not a glass half-full kind of guy about the ongoing potential theatrical audience for independent films, I'm a glass three-quarters-full kind of guy."

He said he hoped Adopt's first releases would be as eclectic and high profile as such early October films as "Adam's Rib," "The Tune," and "Tous les matins du monde."

"Adopt will be in a better position to fully exploit our films in all media because we'll have fully exploited each film's table-setting theatrical rights first," Grady added.

Added Losier: "I am so happy to have met a ball of energy, ready to put all their talent, passion and dreams into my first feature film! This is going to be a wonderful adventure and a precious honor to be the first Adopt Films release."

Lipsky and Grady negotiated the deal with Losier and her producing and business partners Steve Holmgren and Martin Marquet. The film tells the story of a love affair between British musician and artist Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, founder of industrial bands COUM Transmissions, Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, and New York performance artist Lady Jaye (Jacqueline Breyer).

The film premiered at this year's Berlin Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Teddy and Caligari Awards. It was an official selection at this year's South by Southwest (SXSW), Tribeca, Hot Docs (Toronto), and San Francisco International Film Festivals.

Lipsky began his distribution career with "A Woman Under the Influence," working with his mentor, John Cassavetes. He was an executive at New Yorker Films, Samuel Goldwyn Films, and Skouras Pictures.

He is also a filmmaker, whose films include "Twelve Thirty," "Childhood's End," and the 2006 Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Competition selection "Flannel Pajamas."