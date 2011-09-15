LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MPI Media Group has acquired North American rights to "Americano," a drama starring the children of five cinema icons.

The movie stars -- and was written and directed by -- Mathieu Demy, the son of directors Agnes Varda and Jacques Demy. It also stars Chiara Mastroianni, the daughter of Catherine Deneuve and Marcello Mastroianni, and Geraldine Chaplin, the daughter of Charlie Chaplin.

Salma Hayek rounds out the cast.

MPI plans a spring theatrical release, followed by DVD and VOD.

The company made the announcement on Thursday.

Demy stars as a Parisian who travels to Los Angeles to settle his late mother's affairs. While in Los Angeles, he learns that his mother was very close to a mysterious girl, so he travels to Tijuana to find her.

"We are thrilled to acquire a film which not only has a hugely compelling storyline, but an amazing cast that resonates through cinema history," MPI executive vice president Greg Newman said in a written statement. "Mathieu Demy has made a remarkable first film."

MPI acquired the French production immediately after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.