Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Keira Knightley, Jude Law and Aaron Johnson will star in "Anna Karenina," which Joe Wright will direct, Focus Features announced Thursday.
Tom Stoppard adapted Leo Tolstoy's novel.
Focus is already in business with Knightley, who stars with Steve Carell in the company's upcoming "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World."
"Anna Karenina" is an ambitious project to take on, but Wright, who directed the 2007 "Atonement" and the 2005 "Pride & Prejudice" -- which starred Knightley -- has shown he has the chops to take on big stuff.
Stoppard, who wrote 1985's brilliant "Brazil," the 1991 epic "Billy Bathbate" and the Academy Award-winning 1998 "Shakespeare in Love," certainly is up to the task.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.