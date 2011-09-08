Actor Jude Law arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film ''The Tree of Life'' by director Terrence Malick, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Keira Knightley, Jude Law and Aaron Johnson will star in "Anna Karenina," which Joe Wright will direct, Focus Features announced Thursday.

Tom Stoppard adapted Leo Tolstoy's novel.

Focus is already in business with Knightley, who stars with Steve Carell in the company's upcoming "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World."

"Anna Karenina" is an ambitious project to take on, but Wright, who directed the 2007 "Atonement" and the 2005 "Pride & Prejudice" -- which starred Knightley -- has shown he has the chops to take on big stuff.

Stoppard, who wrote 1985's brilliant "Brazil," the 1991 epic "Billy Bathbate" and the Academy Award-winning 1998 "Shakespeare in Love," certainly is up to the task.