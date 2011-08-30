Cast member Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of the film ''One Day'' in New York August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Some good may finally be coming out of Anne Hathaway's performance as host of this year's Academy Awards: a starring role in the film version of "Les Miserables."

In February, while serving as co-host of the poorly received Oscars event, the actress sang a more than credible rendition of "On My Own," a song from the musical.

Now, Broadway World is reporting that Hathaway is in contention to play Fantine in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the hit.

The publication says former Oscar host Hugh Jackman -- the man who Hathaway personally sung her rendition to in February, and who is set to play Jean Valjean in the Broadway show -- pushed for Hathaway to get the role.

Hathaway stars as Catwoman in the upcoming "The Dark Knight Rises."

Hathaway's rep did not return a call or email Tuesday.