LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) This time, Anthony Hopkins is playing a physician who's hunting a serial killer.

The Oscar winner is in final negotiations to star as Dr. John Clancy in New Line's "Solace." He'll play a doctor who uses psychic powers to hunt a murderer, TheWrap has learned.

It's a New Line movie. Contrafilm is the production company.

Peter Morgan wrote the current draft of the script. Sean Bailey and Ted Griffin wrote the first draft, which James Vanderbilt re-wrote.

The movie doesn't yet have a director, although several are circling the project.

Hopkins has worked with Contrafilm before. He played Father Lucas Trevant in "The Rite," a horror film released earlier this year.

And of course, he's played a doctor before -- the infamous Hannibal Lecter, the psychiatrist and cannibal in the 1991 "The Silence of the Lambs," for which he won a best actor Academy Award.