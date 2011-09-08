LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Premium theater chain ArcLight Cinemas announced Wednesday that it's expanding beyond Los Angeles County, with the addition of a 14-screen, 1,800-seat location in the tony San Diego enclave of La Jolla.

The new outlet is the Pacific Theaters-owned chain's first outside of L.A. since its establishment in Hollywood nine years ago.

It will be the fifth outlet to sport Pacific's premium ArcLight brand and will feature all of ArcLight's signature amenities -- "black box" auditoriums, extra-wide seats and double arm rests, stadium seating and digital projection, among them.