LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - There's still no deal for a fourth "Austin Powers" movie, although actor-writer-producer Mike Myers and New Line Cinema are "in talks," Myers' publicist has re-confirmed to TheWrap.

Though website HitFix wrote on Friday that a deal was done -- a report numerous other sites picked up on Saturday -- TheWrap reported that while a deal was "close," nothing yet had been signed.

"They are in talks," Ina Treciokas said late Monday in an email to TheWrap.

And a movie without Myers is unlikely. Myers is Austin Powers. He writes the movies, plays many of the characters and produces.

Whatever the next "Austin Powers" movie is -- if there is one at all -- will be his idea. He'll need the studio to sign off on it and to set a budget, and that's likely what the "talks" are all about.

"Austin Powers" has been a successful franchise -- the three movies grossed $675 million worldwide. But the last installment was in 2002.

Since then, Myers had a cameo in "Inglorious Basterds," and has continued his successful run as the voice of "Shrek."

But even the substantial talent of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Kanye West, Jessica Simpson and Deepak Chopra couldn't prop up Myers' last movie, the dreadful 2008 "The Love Guru."

So it's unclear if Myers still has his gold ... er, touch.

HitFix did not return an email for comment Monday afternoon.