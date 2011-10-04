LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New York Comic Con has something its bigger, more established brother in San Diego would have killed for last summer -- an exclusive clip from "The Avengers."

As any respectable geek worth their weight in "Magic: The Gathering" cards knows, "The Avengers" boasts a cornucopia of superheroes plucked from previous Marvel movies such as "Thor" and "Iron Man."

When Comic-Con kicked off in San Diego this year, the film wasn't far enough along in production to screen any footage.

The studio will unveil the clips at a special event in NYC's IGN Theater Saturday, October 15th from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

They've also assembled some high-profile panelists including Kevin Feige (Producer), Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), and Cobie Smulders (Agent Hill).

Sadly, the biggest Avenger of all, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) won't be joining the panel.

"The Avengers" hits theaters May 4th, 2012.

The sixth annual New York Comic Con will take place October 13-16, 2011 at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan.